Govt restricts movement outside after 6pm

As part of the government’s move to check the growing number of coronavirus infection cases, it has imposed a ban on people’s movement after 6pm from today (Friday) onwards.

“No-one will be permitted to go out of their homes after 6pm. if anyone defies this will be brought under legal action,” said a gazette notification issued by the Public Administration Ministry on Friday.

It also said moving from one area to other is also restricted strictly.

But, kitchen markets, food shops, pharmacies, hospitals and all emergency services will remain out of the purview of the general holidays. Earlier, the government closed all the academic institutions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The government also asked people to remain safe by staying indoors and help it check the outbreak of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, rail, road, river and air communications have been shut down to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The notification also said the government has extended the general holidays until April 25, aiming to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Bangladesh on Friday reported new 94 new cases and six more deaths from coronavirus.

The total confirmed cases in the country is now 424 and 27 deaths were reported from coronavirus as of Friday.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus reached 95,794 as of Friday.

There have been 1,607,595 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.