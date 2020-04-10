Oil producers agree to cut production by a tenth

Opec producers and allies have agreed to cut output by around 10% to counter the slump in demand caused by coronavirus lockdowns.

Talks were complicated by disagreements between Russia and Saudi Arabia, reports BBC.

The group and its allies agreed to cut 10 million barrels a day or 10% of global supplies from their pre-crisis levels. Another 5 million barrels is expected to be cut by other nations, reports BBC.

It said the cuts would be eased to eight million barrels a day between July and December. Then they would be eased again to six million barrels between January 2021 and April 2022.

Oil prices slumped in March after Opec+ failed to agree cuts.