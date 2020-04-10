Tulip Siddiq reappointed shadow early years minister

British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq has once again been appointed as shadow minister of early years, as part of a reshuffle following the election of new Labour leader Kier Starmer.

Siddiq previously served in the position following Tracy Brabin’s promotion to shadow culture secretary and previously served in the same role between 2016 and 2017.

Siddiq has also previously served as chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Childcare and Early Education.

Tulip, daughter of Sheikh Rehana and niece of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Hampstead and Kilburn in the UK since 2015.

She became the first Bangali woman councillor in Camden Council in May 2010, first contested and won in the parliamentary polls in 2015.

Born in Mitcham, London in 1982, Tulip holds two Master’s degrees – one in English literature, and another in Politics, Policy and Government – from King’s College London.

She is also a former councillor in Regent’s Park and Cabinet Member for Culture and Communities in Camden Council, according to Wikipedia.