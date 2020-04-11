BAF to provide measles vaccine to 11,500 Sajek children

A team of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) went to remote hilly area of Sajek in Khagrachari to provide measles vaccine to as many as 11,500 children there as the area is faced with the outbreak of measles in recent time.

A 10-member BAF team reached New Thangnang village of Sajek union by an MI-17 SH helicopter on Thursday as per its medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) assistance during the nationwide shutdown to slow the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), said an Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The force is assisting the civil administration under the ‘aid to civil power’ to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the release added.On March 25, five children being infected by measles were taken to Chattogram by a BAF helicopter from Shealdah area for better treatment, it said.