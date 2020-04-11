Biman to stay grounded till Apr 30

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (Caab) on Saturday extended the suspension of all international and domestic flights of Biman Bangladesh Airlines till April 30, as part of the government’s overall efforts to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus in the country, starting with its spread.

Cargo, relief-laden cargo, air-ambulance, special flights and emergency landing flights remain out of the purview of the suspension.Earlier, the national flag-carrier cancelled all its international and domestic flights till April 14.

“All international and domestic flights will remain suspended until April 14,” said Mokabbir Hossain, managing director of Biman. That has now been extended.