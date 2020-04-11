Coronavirus: Doctors’ lives at risk in UK over PPE shortages, says BMA

A doctors’ union has said many of its members are still not getting the protective equipment they need to treat patients with coronavirus.

On Friday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said there was enough kit for everyone and unveiled a plan for addressing shortages.The UK recorded 980 hospital deaths on Thursday, bringing the total to 8,958.

That death toll, which does not include those who died in care homes or the community, has exceeded the worst daily figures seen in Italy and Spain, reports BBC.