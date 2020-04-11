Coronavirus: Sylhet district locked down

Sylhet Office : Sylhet district has been locked down for an indefinite period from today to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The district administration announced the decision following the recommendation of the local committee on coronavirus prevention affairs, said a notice signed by M Kazi Emdadul Islam, deputy commissioner of Sylhet.

As per the decision, public entry and exit to the district have been restricted until further instruction.

All kinds of public transport and people’s movement will also be restricted, reports our Sylhet correspondent.

Stern action will be taken if anybody violates the conditions of the lockdown, the notice said.