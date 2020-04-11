Death toll now 30 as 3 more die of coronavirus in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has reported three more deaths from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 30.

Another 58 people tested positive for the virus in 24 hours, raising the number of confirmed cases to 482.

“In the last 24 hours, 58 people have been diagnosed with the virus. The total number of infected patients in the country is now 482. Three more have people died from the infection in the past 24 hours. The total death toll is now 30,” the health minister Health Minister Zahid Maleque said at an online press briefing on Saturday.

A total of 954 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, he said.

Minister Maleque said Dhaka’s Mirpur, Basabo and Narayangaj have so far reported as the most infected regions of the country.

He urged everyone to stay home.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 102,789 as of Saturday.

There have been 1,700,870 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,221,285 are currently being treated with 49,835 being in serious or critical condition.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.