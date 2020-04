Liverpool legend Dalglish tests positive for COVID-19

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has tested positive for COVID-19 but is showing no symptoms, his family announced on Friday.

“Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic,” the statement read. “Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.””He looks forward to being home soon. We will provide further updates as and when it is appropriate.”

Earlier on Friday, Championship side Leeds United confirmed their former player Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hunter, 76, was a member of the England squad which won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.