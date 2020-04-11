Suspension of public transport also extended till April 25

The government has decided to extend the suspension of public transport services until April 25 considering the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.

However, trucks and covered vans carrying food, medicines, emergency services, fuel, and perishable goods are exempted from the travel ban.Transportation of relief goods along with mass media will also remain out of the purview of the travel ban as well.

Besides educational institutions, rail, road, river and air communications have been shut down to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

On March 26, Bangladesh imposed a travel ban on all modes of transport – rail, road, air, and waterways, except for emergencies – across the country to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.