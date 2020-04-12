Amitabh Bachchan distributing 2,000 food packets in Mumbai

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is distributing 2,000 food packets for lunch and dinner at various locations across the city everyday for those hit by the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“On the personal front, 2,000 packets of food are being given each day for lunch and dinner at various locations over the city and the larger bags of a monthly provision, about 3,000 bags, which would take care of at (least) 12,000 mouths is in process,” Bachchan’s wrote on his blog.

The actor said that locations such as Haji Ali Dargah, Mahim Dargah, Babulnath Temple, the slum in Bandra and a few other slums in the interior north of the city will benefit from the initiative.

Bachchan recently pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation amid the pandemic.