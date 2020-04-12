Coronavirus: Canadian lawmakers approve vast pandemic economic aid programme

Canadian lawmakers passed a wage subsidy programme Saturday heralded as the largest economic measure in the country since World War II, to help businesses and their employees get through the coronavirus crisis.

Trudeau, referring to Canada’s sacrifices in both world wars, stressed that the fight against the virus “is not a war,” but “that doesn’t make this fight any less destructive.”

The 75 percent wage subsidy, which is for three months and retroactive to March 15, is for businesses that have suffered or will suffer a 15 per cent drop in revenues in March or 30 percent in April and May, finance minister Bill Morneau said.

The Canadian economy lost more than one million jobs last month.

Canada had 23,318 cases of coronavirus and 653 deaths due to the disease till Sunday, worldometer reported.