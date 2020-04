Sunamganj Correspondent : A woman in Dowarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district has been found to be infected with coronavirus which is the first case in the district.

Dr Shams Uddin, civil surgeon of Sunamganj, confirmed the matter to risingbd around 11:30 am on Sunday (April 12).

Sample test of the woman was completed in Sylhet Osmani Medical College on Saturday which shows the woman infected with the virus, the civil surgeon said.