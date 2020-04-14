7 more die of Covid-19 in Bangladesh, death toll reaches 46

The death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 46 after seven more fatalities were reported in the 24 hours at 2:30pm on Tuesday.

Another 209 people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of infections to 1012, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in an online briefing this afternoon.

The tally of recovery has remained at 42 as no patient recovered in the last 24 hours, the DGHS added.

Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the DGHS, came up with the disclosure in the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

She said in the last 24 hours, highest 1,905 samples were tested.

On Monday, Bangladesh reported five more deaths from coronavirus and 182 new cases.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus has reached 119,696 as of Tuesday morning.

It has so far infected 1,924,893 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 1,360,192 are currently being treated and 51,764 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 445,005 people have made recovery.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.