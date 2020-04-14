Hefajat Ameer Allama Shafi brought to Dhaka by helicopter

The physical condition of Hefajat-e-Islam Ameer and director of Hathajari Bara Madrasa Shah Ahmed Shafi has remained unchanged.

He moved to Dhaka from Chattogram by a helicopter on Tuesday noon.

His elder son said, “He will be admitted to Azgar Ali Hospital in the capital.”

The Hefajat-e Islam chief was admitted to CSCR Hospital of the port city in Chattogram around 5:00pm on Saturday with breathing problem, headache and some other old age related complications including hypertension, diabetes and asthma