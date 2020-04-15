4 more die of Covid-19 in Bangladesh, death toll reaches 50

The death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 50 after four more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours at 2:30pm on Wednesday.

Another 219 people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of infections to 1231, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said in an online briefing this afternoon.

The tally of recovery has reached at 49 as seven more patient recovered in the last 24 hours, the minister added.

Meanwhile, global coronavirus cases have reached 2,000,134 as of Wednesday noon.

Besides, the global death toll from Covid-19 has jumped to 126,757 around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,388,777 are currently being treated and 51,603 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far 484,600 people have made recovery.