15 more die from coronavirus in Bangladesh; New cases 266 in 24 hrs

The death toll from the coronavirus in Bangladesh has risen to 75 after fifteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours at 2:30pm on Friday, Health Minister said.

This is the highest number of deaths due to Covid-19 in a day in the country since the virus was first detected in Bangladesh on Mar 8.

Another 266 people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of infections to 1838, said Health Minister Zahid Maleque during an online briefing on Friday afternoon.

The tally of recovery reached at 58 as nine more patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 2,190 samples were tested.

Coronavirus is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances.