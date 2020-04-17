48 stranded Bangladeshis return from Thailand

A total of 48 Bangladeshi citizens, who were stranded in Thailand due to flight suspension amid COVID-19 pandemic, were brought back home today by a chartered flight of local carrier US-Bangla Airlines.

Kamrul Islam, general manager (PR) of the airlines, said dead-body of a Bangladeshi national was also brought back by the same flight.He said all the stranded Bangladeshi passengers had gone to Thailand for treatment or tourism purposes and were stuck there because of flight suspension due to outbreak of coronavirus.

The chartered flight was arranged at the personal costs of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals upon approval of foreign affairs and civil aviation ministries here.

The US-Bangla airlines is also set to operate six chartered flights from Chennai and two such flights from Kolkata next week to bring back more than 1,000 stranded Bangladeshis from India.