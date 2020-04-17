Décor ideas with traditional household items

The aesthetics of traditional Bengali items mesmerize us all. But owing to a fast paced lifestyle and globalization, the charm of many of these items is fading from our society. Colorful hand-fans (pakhas) of beautiful designs have been ruled out to such an extent now that almost every house has fans and air conditioners. Comforts have replaced Nokshi Kathas. Glass and ceramic saucers have replaced clay pots and brass plates. While in terms of functionality they may have lost their significance, but as artistic items their importance only grows further and further. These items are not just for a specific time or purpose. They are timeless. Here are some innovative ways you can introduce your home to them. If you already have them in a closet or somewhere in a box, bring them out.
Dolls made of clay and cloth
Yes, now we have Barbie dolls and action figures. However, the classic bride-bridegroom doll made of clay and cloth is a treat for the eyes. The dolls clad in sari with black strings for hair and long, kajol accentuated eyes tell a lot of our culture and leave an imprint on the impressionable minds of children. Put your clay dolls in a glass showcase perhaps somewhere in the drawing room. If you have miniature rickshaws, cow-carts and other remnants of village life, feel free to put them there. That part of the house will be a slice of rural Bangla in your home. Decorate this place with plenty of plants and art. It will be your refuge when life gets too stressful.