Décor ideas with traditional household items

Dolls made of clay and cloth

Yes, now we have Barbie dolls and action figures. However, the classic bride-bridegroom doll made of clay and cloth is a treat for the eyes. The dolls clad in sari with black strings for hair and long, kajol accentuated eyes tell a lot of our culture and leave an imprint on the impressionable minds of children. Put your clay dolls in a glass showcase perhaps somewhere in the drawing room. If you have miniature rickshaws, cow-carts and other remnants of village life, feel free to put them there. That part of the house will be a slice of rural Bangla in your home. Decorate this place with plenty of plants and art. It will be your refuge when life gets too stressful.