Minister’s gunman arrested over shooting death

Police arrested the gunman of Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, who allegedly shoots a man to death at Kutubdia in Kaliakoir upazila of Gazipur early Friday.

Kishore committed the murder with a government-registered gun, while off-duty, and must be punished, Minister Mozammel Haque said in a statement on Friday.“The murder is unacceptable and he is solely responsible for the act,” the minister added.

Kishore had been off-duty for the last three days. “It is not acceptable to commit a crime with a weapon owned by the government. No-one is above the law and the criminal must face punishment,” he said.

The minister thanked the police and local people for nabbing Kishore and expressed his condolences to the dead man’s family and prayed for the departed soul.

Alamgir Hossain Majumdar, officer-in-charge of Kaliakoir Police Station, said Kishore Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, along with his two friends- Moin and Shahid were chatting at a field in the dead of night.

At one stage, Kishore shot his two friends, leaving Shaheed dead on the spot and Moin injured, the OC added.