Concerns have been raised that updated government guidance on personal protective equipment (PPE) could put hospital staff and patients at risk.

It comes as the UK recorded another 888 coronavirus deaths, taking the total number of hospital deaths to 15,464.

There have been warnings some hospitals could run out of the gowns used in intensive care units this weekend. The government said it is working to provide the PPE stocks hospitals need.

Healthcare staff treating patients with Covid-19 have previously been advised to wear long-sleeved disposable fluid-repellent gowns.