Coronavirus: Seven more die in Bangladesh; 312 new cases in 24 hrs

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours on Sunday, taking the death toll in the country to 91.

Besides, a record number of 312 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2456.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque came up with the disclosure joining the daily health bulletin of the institute.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 160,757 on Sunday morning.

There have been 2,330,986 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,573,542 are currently being treated and 55,265 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 596,687 people have recovered.