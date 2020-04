Bangladesh has decided to withdraw the export duty on Hydroxychloroquine tablets after Malaysia urged Dhaka to lift the ban on the medicine which is important for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen disclosed the information to journalist on Monday. Earlier on Sunday, Foreign Minister of Malaysia Hishammuddin Tun Hussein made the request to his Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen in a letter.The request came following initiation of researches in countries on the possible use of Hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of COVID-19.