Coronavirus cases reach eight in Sylhet

Sylhet Office : A total of eight people tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19 in the district since April 7.

Health Division Assistant Director Dr Anisur Rahman confirmed the matter and said samples of 81 more people were collected for testing in the last 24 hours.

Currently, five people are undergoing treatment at Sylhet Sahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital, he said.

So far, two people, including Dr Moinuddin, died here, he added.

A total of 2,866 people were kept in quarantine in the division, he said.

Meanwhile, death toll from coronavirus continues to rise in Bangladesh as 10 more people died from the virus infection in the last 24 hours on Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 101.

Besides, a record number of 492 people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 2948.