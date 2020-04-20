Trump calls social distancing protesters “great people”

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called people who are protesting their governors’ social distancing measures “great people.”

In recent days Trump has encouraged governors to relax those guidelines as soon as they feel it’s safe to do so.Trump was asked on Sunday if he is worried that his tweets about liberating Kentucky, Michigan and Virginia are in any way helping to incite potential violence, as some governors have reportedly received death threats.

Trump responded: “I’ve seen the people. I’ve seen interviews of the people. These are great people.” He added that they have cabin fever and they want their lives back.

“Their life was taken away from them,” he said. “These people love our country, they want to get back to work.”