Kangana Ranaut donates Rs 10 lakh towards daily wage workers of Thalaivi

Bollywood actress has come forward to donate Rs 5 Lakhs towards Film Employees Federation of South India’s (FEFSI UNION) Covid-19 Relief Funds, and also Rs 5 Lakhs for the daily wage workers of the film Thalaivi.

However, since due to Covid-19 and subsequent lockdown, all shoots are on a standstill. In this difficult time, the actor has stepped up to help the film federation employees and daily wage staff associated with the film.Earlier, the actress had also contributed to PM cares 25 lakhs and donated Ration to daily wage earners families.

Not only Kangana but her entire family has made a contribution to fight the Covid-19 pandemic that has created havoc in the entire nation. Her mother Asha Ranaut has given up her one month’s pension.