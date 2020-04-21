Kim Jong Un was in critical condition after surgery, US official says

Don't Miss
The US is seeking details about Kim Jong Un’s health after receiving information that the North Korean leader was in critical condition after undergoing cardiovascular surgery last week, US officials said.
The Trump administration wasn’t sure of Kim’s current condition, said the officials, who asked not to be identified. One of the officials said the White House was told that Kim underwent surgery last week and took a turn for the worse.

Kim, 36 and a heavy smoker, has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country’s revered Mt. Paektu, where state propaganda says his grandfather used as a guerrilla base to fight Japanese colonial occupiers, The Seattle Times reported.