Covid-19: Death toll rises to 120 in Bangladesh; 390 new cases reported

Ten more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Wednesday, taking the death toll in the country to 120.

Besides, 390 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 3,772.

Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with the disclosure in the daily health bulletin of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) in the afternoon.

She said five more people have recovered from the disease, raising the number of people who have already made recovery to 92.

Prof Nasima said 3,096 samples were tested in the 24 hours. With this, a total of 32674 samples have so far been tested in the country.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh reported nine more deaths from coronavirus and 434 new cases.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from coronavirus has reached 177,619 as of Wednesday morning.

It has so far infected 2,556,745 people around the world, according to Worldometer.

Of them, 1,668,730 are currently being treated and 57,245 of them are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 690,393 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.