Bollywood celebraties including Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan have appealed to people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate blood to help those in critical condition.

The local municipal body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that recovered COVID-19 patients have antibodies that can protect against the virus.

While everyone is doing their bit and helping the government to combat the deadly virus, B-town celebs have been doing every bit in whatever way they can to help the needy.