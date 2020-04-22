Don't Miss
Home / Life Style / Onion, garlic and ginger can help keep immune system healthier

Onion, garlic and ginger can help keep immune system healthier

Onion, garlic and ginger can help keep immune system healthier

Let us see how?Onion: Onion is great immune-boosting food. The vegetable contains vitamin C, sulphur, zinc, selenium and most important quercetin. The vegetable is particularly high in vitamin C. Also, the trace mineral selenium which stimulates immune function is found in higher concentrations in onions than in other veggies. Selenium may play a part in the management of viral inflammatory and allergic conditions. Onion can be eaten in cooked as well as raw form.

Garlic: Garlic is an immunity-boosting superstar that contains lots of calcium, potassium and sulphuric compounds. All these compounds help the immune system fight germs. They have been shown to boost the disease-fighting response of some types of white blood cells in the body when they encounter viruses, like, those that cause common cold and flu. Try to eat raw garlic because cooked or dried garlic does not provide the benefits of sulphur enzymes as heat inactivates them. Heat can diminish the antibiotic properties of garlic. If you get sick, eat it to help reduce the severity of the symptoms and recover faster.

Ginger: Ginger helps to boost immune system due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may combat inflammation to keep your immune system healthy. Fresh ginger contains antiviral effects against human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV) which causes respiratory infections.

The medicinal properties of these three vegetables have been recognised since ancient times around the world.