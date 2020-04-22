Onion, garlic and ginger can help keep immune system healthier

Though many foods are important for good health and immune system, certain kinds offer unique benefits. Among the foods, onion, garlic and ginger which are the basic ingredients used as a preventive measure to keep your immune system primed during this pandemic time.

Garlic: Garlic is an immunity-boosting superstar that contains lots of calcium, potassium and sulphuric compounds. All these compounds help the immune system fight germs. They have been shown to boost the disease-fighting response of some types of white blood cells in the body when they encounter viruses, like, those that cause common cold and flu. Try to eat raw garlic because cooked or dried garlic does not provide the benefits of sulphur enzymes as heat inactivates them. Heat can diminish the antibiotic properties of garlic. If you get sick, eat it to help reduce the severity of the symptoms and recover faster.

Ginger: Ginger helps to boost immune system due to its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It may combat inflammation to keep your immune system healthy. Fresh ginger contains antiviral effects against human respiratory syncytial virus (HRSV) which causes respiratory infections.

The medicinal properties of these three vegetables have been recognised since ancient times around the world.