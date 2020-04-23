177 more British travellers leave Dhaka for London

Next flights from Dhaka on April 25, 26

Another group of 177 British travellers left Dhaka for London on Thursday afternoon in the second chartered flight.

The special flight of the British Airways departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 3pm.

The British High Commission in Dhaka thanked the government of Bangladesh, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Civil Aviation Authorities, local police and volunteers from the British High Commission for their all help.

“Our priority for these flights continues for vulnerable British nationals in Bangladesh wanting to return home. Two more flights are scheduled for April 25 and 26,” said the High Commission in a message.

On April 21, a total of 264 British visitors returned home from Bangladesh.

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson was present at the airport to observe the return process and speak with departing British travellers.

Earlier on 18 April, the British High Commission announced four charter flights from Bangladesh to bring home 850 British nationals to the United Kingdom.

The UK government committed up to £75 million to help thousands of British people return home, according to British High Commission in Dhaka.

The British High Commission here remains fully operational and “we will continue to provide full consular support to British nationals in Bangladesh.”

The chartered flights are for UK travellers who normally reside in the UK and their direct dependents.