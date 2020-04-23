7 more coronavirus patients die, 414 test positive in 24hrs

Seven more people died of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 127 in the country.

Besides, 414 more people tested positive for Covid-19 over the same period, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 4,186.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque disclosed the latest figures of deaths and infections in a daily online bulletin on coronavirus situation in Dhaka Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve carried out tests on 3,416 samples collected from across the country and 414 more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The total number of infections has risen to 4,186. I say with great sorrow that we’ve lost seven more people to the virus,” Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana said.

Meanwhile, sixteen more patients were released in the last 24 hours. A total of 108 individuals have recovered from the disease so far since Bangladesh recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 8.