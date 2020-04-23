Another physicians, health worker reported corona positive in Sylhet

A physician and a health worker, were infected with coronavirus in the district.

Dr Himangshu Lal Roy, assistant director of Osmani Medical College Hospital, said 13 people were tested positive under Sylhet division on Wednesday. Of them, an intern doctor of the Osmani Medical College and Hospital and a medical staff of Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital were found detected with the virus in the district, he said.

The reports of 134 people were found on Wednesday and of them 13 tested positive. Four people reported positive from Sunamganj, five from Habiganj and two from Moulvibazar districts, he said.