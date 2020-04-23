Brave first person to trial coronavirus vaccine lists worrying side effects

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid spoke to one of the first people to ever try the coronavirus vaccine.

He revealed the side effects to the vaccine include flu-like symptoms, and at worst a fever for several days and aches and pains.But the brave guest added: “It shouldn’t be too disruptive.”

He explained that he is one of 500 people assisting with the trial in Oxford, and he called himself “just a very small part of this thing”.

He explained: “We are the safety part of this process to see if it’s safe, and after my trial there will be an efficacy trial in the community to see if it works on thousands of people.”

Susanna Reid asked Simeon if there was a control group, and Simeon replied that there was not.

There are two groups in the trial, one is receiving the new vaccine for the coronavirus, and the other is receiving the vaccine for meningitis, and they would not be told which group they were in, because both vaccines cause similar side effects.

Piers Morgan thanked Simeon for his bravery and stepping forward to help out in the time of crisis.

Simeon also answered some questions on his Twitter about the human trials.