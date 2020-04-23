Can you self-diagnose coronavirus by holding your breath for 10 seconds?

The coronavirus outbreak continues its relentless spread worldwide with the number of infections and deaths rising expeditiously every day.

What is the basis of the claim

The claim is based on the belief that by the time COVID-19 patient gets fever or a cough, their lungs are usually filled with 50 per cent fibrosis, which causes difficulty in their treatment. Holding the breath reveals if your lungs are damaged or not.

The truth

Unlike other myths related to COVID-19, there is no truth to this claim. The most common symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, tiredness and fever. Quite a few people develop severe symptoms like pneumonia. Holding your breath can only give you an idea if you have a cough or not. Only specific tests carried out by the experts in the laboratory can tell if you are infected or not.

The takeawayIt is best to visit your nearest hospital if you feel you are infected with the virus or are witnessing any symptoms of COVID19 lately. Delay in treatment can make your condition even more severe.