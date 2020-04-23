Coronavirus: Social restrictions ‘to remain for rest of year’

The UK will have to live with some disruptive social measures for at least the rest of the year, the government’s chief medical adviser has said.

He said “in the long run” the ideal way out would be via a “highly effective vaccine” or drugs to treat the disease.But he warned that the chance of having those within the next calendar year was “incredibly small”.

The latest figures show a further 759 people have died with the virus in UK hospitals, bringing the total number of deaths to 18,100, BBC reported.