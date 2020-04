As China reopens restaurants and cafes, more plant-based “fake” meat products are popping up on menus.

As China recovers from the coronavirus outbreak, more people are looking to lead healthier lifestyles.

US-based Beyond Meat said it had “seen the growing demand for plant-based meat in China” and is offering three meals across 3,300 Starbucks in China. The majority of Starbucks outlets in the country have now re-opened, having been forced to close in late January.