RAB finds stock of various kinds of fake N-95 masks in city

A mobile court of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has found stock of different types of fake N-95 masks after conducting drive at a warehouse of an organisation in Uttara of the capital.

The flat was being used as the head office and the factory of KS Embroidery and Punching Limited.The RAB team, during the drive, recovered five to seven types of fake N-95 masks from the warehouse. But this type of mask prepared for doctors across the world should be one and the same.

Sarwar Alam said the drive is going on based on the information that fake N-95 masks are being imported from China.

There is allegation that fake testing kits for identification of coronavirus are being sold.