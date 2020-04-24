Palak opens WhatsApp-based COVID-19 info helpline

The government has launched WhatsApp-based helpline ‘Infobot’ to provide accurate information about the status of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

WhatsApp India and South Asia Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral, Noora Health President Dr Shahed Alam and Country Director Dr Arefin Alam Islam, Planning and Research Director of Directorate General of Health and Services Dr Iqbal Kabir and IT-ITES Policy Adviser of LICT Project Sami Ahmed spoke on the occasion.The Director General of Health Services, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with the ICT Division launched the WhatsApp-based Infobot for delivering health-related accurate information to the citizens.

Palak said the government is committed to make the people aware, provide information and health services and continue to maintain supply of essential products like food through optimal use of technology.

“As part of providing inclusive technology solutions to provide corona virus and health-related information to the citizens, the government has launched the WhatsApp-based helpline Infobot,” he said, adding it (Infobot) would be upgraded and made interactive in the future as well as all other apps like corona.gov.bd would be integrated to get the info and services from the single platform.

The Infobot helpline service would provide the status of coronavirus in the country, including information on prevention, symptoms, treatment options, risks, travel advisories, government helpline numbers and other services.

One can get the service by saving the number 1678380056 in mobile contact in the WhatsApp and writing `Hello’ in English or Bengali.