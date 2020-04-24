Plasma therapy trial conducted on four patients satisfactory, says Kejriwal

He said, “In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.Till now the results are encouraging.” He also appealed to those who have recovered to donate plasma for serious patients.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal briefed the media on the initial positive results of the use of plasma treatment to COVID-19 patients.
With 10 days left for the lockdown to end on May 3, an analysis by The Indian Express shows that the disease has spread to more than half the total number of districts in the country, but remains concentrated in the same areas. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states again on April 27 to take stock of the situation.