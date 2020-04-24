Record fall for UK retail sales as lockdown hits

UK retail sales fell a record 5.1% in March as many stores shut up shop in the face of the coronavirus lockdown.

Online shopping as a proportion of all retail reached a record high of 22%, the ONS said.

“Retailers are in crisis mode as the impact of Covid-19 has obliterated sales to new record-lows,” said Richard Lim, chief executive of Retail Economics.

The data comes amid dire estimates for the performance of the UK economy amid the lockdown.