RMG workers block Ring Road demanding wages

Hundreds of garment workers in Adabor area of the city blocked Ring Road on Friday morning demanding their arrears.

Witnesses said some 1,000 workers of embroidery factories gathered on Ring Road at 11 am and blocked it.

Officer-in-charge of Adabor Police Station Shahiduzzaman said around 150 garment factories are there in Adabor area.

The workers of those factories demonstrated demanding payment of their wages for the month of March, the OC said.

After demonstrating on the road for about an hour, they withdrew the blockade, he added.