67th National Film Awards deferred in the wake of coronavirus

With the Covid-19 pandemic leaving scores of key events across the globe deferred, the 67th edition of the National Film Awards, which honours excellence in the entire national spectrum of Indian cinema, on May 3 every year, also stands delayed indefinitely as of now.

It was in 2012 that May 3 was announced as the designated date for holding the National Film Awards distribution ceremony every year, commemorating the day India’s first full-length feature film, Dadasaheb Phalke’s Raja Harishchandra, was released way back in 1913. But this time, the date falls within the lockdown period in the country, owing to the ongoing global crisis. Filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who was the National Film Awards jury head last year, says the process of putting together a jury was “about to start” before the coronavirus scare took a more serious turn in India. “The jury itself has not been assembled as yet. And we can’t blame the government, as they are trying to do their best.”