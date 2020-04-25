Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces in Pulwama

Two unidentified militants and one “hardcore associate of militants” were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on early Saturday morning. A search operation is underway in the area.

Earlier in the morning, J&K Police had tweeted: The encounter started several hours after two militants were killed in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir on Friday night. The militants had abducted a cop from Kulgam district.After the police received information about the abduction of a constable posted in Government Railway Police(GRP), rescue teams were sent. The police killed two militants and rescued the abducted constable. One policeman was injured in the brief gunfight with the militants.