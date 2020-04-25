Recovery expert: ‘Some businesses will never reopen’

When economies eventually re-open, many businesses will stay shut as they struggle with the new environment.

Small business owners are more vulnerable and may have to become entrepreneurs again to survive, BBC reported.During coronavirus lockdowns, activities such as grocery shopping, movie watching, company meetings and e-learning among others have largely moved online. These may not be short-term trends, and companies will need to adapt to them as our buying behaviour changes.

The new normal

The business disaster experts say firms should be planning for measures like fewer hours, staggered shifts and more shift changes for their staff.