Wuhan’s severe COVID-19 cases drop to zero

The number of COVID-19 patients in serious condition in Wuhan, the central China city once hardest hit by the epidemic, has dropped to zero, a health official said Friday.

The last patient in serious condition in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, was cured Friday, reducing the number of such patients in the city to zero, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), at a press conference in Beijing, AP reported.According to the commission’s daily report issued earlier Friday, the last patient in severe condition in Wuhan was also the only severe case in Hubei as of Thursday. No new confirmed cases were reported Thursday in Hubei and there are no suspected cases in the province, according to the NHC.