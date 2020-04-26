Coronavirus : Bangladesh records five more deaths, total cases exceed 5000

Five more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Sunday , raising the death toll in the country to 145.

Besides, 418 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, taking the number of such cases in the country to 5416.

In the last 24 hours 3476 samples were tested, she said.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Additional Director General (Admin) Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.

The global death toll from coronavirus reached 203,274 on Sunday morning.

There have been 2,921,030 confirmed cases around the world after the highly contagious disease was first reported in China in December last year, according to worldometer.

Of those infected, 1,880,815 are currently being treated with 57,864 being in serious or critical condition.

So far, 836,941 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.