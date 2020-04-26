Coronavirus: US states struggle to reopen businesses

US state of Georgia reopened some non-essential businesses on Friday and a number of other states are expected to follow suit despite great concerns over coronavirus.

The Congressional Budget Office said Friday that the unemployment rate around the country, which was near a 50-year low before the coronavirus struck, will surge to 16 percent by September as the economy withers under the impact of the outbreak.

In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis gave some municipalities the green light on April 17 to reopen beaches with restricted hours.

Schools in the southeastern state will remain closed through the end of the academic year, according to a USA Today report.

US President Donald Trump announced guidelines on April 16 for all 50 states to start reopening their economies and is currently pushing to relax the country’s shutdown by May 1.