Covid-19: Bangladesh receives more medical assistance from India

India with Bangladesh at times of challenges posed by COVID-19

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das on Sunday handed over to the government of Bangladesh its second tranche of emergency medical supply, including 1,00,000 Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) medicine tablets and 50,000 sterile surgical latex gloves.

As part of India’s neighborhood first policy and with a view to taking a collaborative regional approach to contain the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi took the initiative to hold a videoconference with leaders of other Saarc Countries on March 15.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque appreciated the continued support from India in terms of essential medical supplies, protective gear and capacity building.

“Helping hands of our neighbour at this time of distress is most welcome,” he said.

The Indian High Commissioner reiterated India’s continued support to the government of Bangladesh in its fight against Covid-19.

“Working together, India and Bangladesh can overcome the extraordinary situation created by the spread of Covid-19,” she said adding that as a friend and neighbour, India is ready to stand with Bangladesh at times of challenges.

This assistance covered from the Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund is intended to support the efforts of the government of Bangladesh in tackling the spread of Covid-19.

The supplies were dispatched to Central Medical Stores Depot of the government of Bangladesh.

Earlier, the medicines were transported from India with the help of Biman Bangladesh. High Commission conveys its gratitude to the airlines for its timely help.

The Saarc Covid-19 Emergency Fund was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was setup with an initial contribution of 10 Million USD from India.

The first tranche of emergency medical assistance under this fund containing 30,000 surgical masks and 15,000 head-cover were handed over to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on March 25.

Taking forward India’s commitment to a collaborative approach to fight Covid-19 in the Saarc region, separate videoconferences between health experts and trade representatives of the Saarc nations discussing specific measures, trade facilitation and exchange of best practices were held on March 26 and April 8 respectively.

Health officials from Saarc nations are in constant touch to share best practices and to benefit from each other.

Meanwhile, e-ITEC training modules for Saarc Nations in the form of short live webinars for health care professionals on COVID-19 management strategies, capacity building, knowledge sharing on best practices and related aspects were designed by health care experts from India.

The first such online course was conducted from April 17-21 April by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur in which over 90 health professionals from Bangladesh participated.

A second online course is being organised by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, India from April 27- May 6 under the Government of India’s ITEC initiative.