7 more die of coronavirus, 497 new cases confirmed in Bangladesh

Seven more people died from coronavirus in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday, taking the death toll in the country to 152.

Besides, 497 more people tested positive for coronavirus during the period, raising the number of such cases in the country to 5,913.

Additional Director General (Admin) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Nasima Sultana disclosed the latest figures of deaths and infections in a daily online bulletin on coronavirus situation in Dhaka Monday afternoon.

“In the last 24 hours, we’ve carried out tests on 3,812 samples collected from across the country and 497 more patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus infection. The total number of recovery has risen to 131 as nine more people have recovered,” she said.